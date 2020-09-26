While the survey comes years before the country is obliged to hold a general election, it’s a reminder that Johnson’s administration has become bogged down in a series of missteps, some of its own making.
Thousands of protesters, some with placards such as “This is tyranny,” took to the streets of central London on Saturday, angered by the government’s expansion of coronavirus restrictions.
Meanwhile, Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak’s latest economic measures received a mixed response from the hospitality industry, and Brexit talks are set to enter their final round of formal negotiations, just as the government warns that huge lines of trucks could blight the southeastern corner of England from Jan. 1 in a post-Brexit logistics nightmare.
For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com
©2020 Bloomberg L.P.