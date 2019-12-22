“He was a visionary whose ideas changed the way the world shops,” said Mike George, CEO of Qurate Retail, Inc., a media company that includes QVC. He instilled the importance of customer focus and putting the customer first in everything we do. These founding values and Joe’s trailblazing spirit are still very much a part who we are today.”
In 1993, Segel retired as chairman of QVC. He stayed on as a company adviser until 2013.
Segel’s entrepreneurial streak wasn’t just limited to QVC. He also founded the Franklin Mint, a private mint company that produces commemorative coins and other collectibles. It is now owned by Sequential Brands Group.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.