Investment banking and trading experienced the biggest rise in costs at JPMorgan, and pay was the biggest part of that. This suggests banks are likely to see a rise in the share of revenue going to pay bankers in the years ahead. As investment banks fight it out for the people they want, more bankers get a higher proportion of their pay guaranteed in advance. With all dealmaking and trading revenue likely to slow further from the record numbers seen at different points in the past couple of years, compensation ratios will naturally rise.