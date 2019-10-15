JPMorgan Chase & Co., up $3.51 to $119.96

The bank beat Wall Street’s third-quarter profit forecasts thanks to higher interest rates and a solid performance by its investment banking business.

Charles Schwab Corp., up $2.02 to $39.74

The brokerage reported a rise in interest revenue that helped it beat Wall Street’s third-quarter financial forecasts.

American Tower Corp., down $1.43 to $224.21

Shares of the real estate company and its peers fell as investors backed away from safe-play holdings.

Whiting Petroleum Corp., down 52 cents to $6.73

The oil and gas company is discussing a possible deal with Abraxas Petroleum, according to media reports.

First Republic Bank, up $6.44 to $103.62

The bank’s third-quarter profit and revenue beat Wall Street’s third quarter forecasts.

BlackRock Inc., up $10.24 to $444.45

The investment firm reported sold growth in management assets and beat Wall Street’s third-quarter profit forecast.

