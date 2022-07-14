Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Recession fears are everywhere — except in the quarterly results of banks like JPMorgan Chase & Co. Financial markets are in a world of pain, but consumers and companies are borrowing and spending as if a threat of economic hurricanes was that last thing on their minds. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight JPMorgan’s second-quarter results on Thursday, the first from the large US banks, were closely watched for any signs of debt-repayment problems. Not only were there none, but the bank raised its estimate for net interest income for the year to $58 billion — a $2 billion increase from its forecast of only two months ago. And yet JPMorgan’s stock was down more than 3%. Shares of Morgan Stanley, which also reported second-quarter results, were 1% lower, and those of Bank of America, which reports on Monday, were off more than 2%.

The declines are more about sentiment than the details of the results. As evidence for that, consider the big difference between the two: JPMorgan suspended share buybacks temporarily; Morgan Stanley announced a new $20 billion repurchase program. The reason has a lot to do with next year’s capital ratio targets after the recent Federal Reserve stress tests. Morgan Stanley was unaffected, but JPMorgan has to build in extra capital worth more than $13.5 billion on its current balance-sheet size.

This was the perfect excuse for Jamie Dimon, JPMorgan’s chief executive officer, to rail against “ridiculous” and “capricious” regulatory demands, but he still expects to hit the targets easily by cutting some risks and holding on to more of the bank’s profits during the rest of this year. None of this came as a surprise.

There was some bad news for both, mostly in investment banking: Fees for arranging equity and debt sales or advising on deals were down more than 50% compared with those in the period a year earlier at both banks. This was worse than expected. The trading side performed better, with volatility in currencies, commodities and equities continuing to drive buying and selling activity and demand for derivatives. Revenue growth was solid for both banks.

One of the worst-hit markets this year has been leveraged loans, which are used mostly to fund private equity deals. JPMorgan took $257 million in markdowns on the loans it hasn’t sold to investors because of the turmoil. Morgan Stanley also took a hit but didn’t give details. JPMorgan’s loss looks bad for rivals because it has been increasingly cautious on this business and deliberately reduced its market share over the past year. Bank of America said last month that its losses on such loans would be $100 million to $150 million in the second quarter, though that might turn out to have been optimistic. Other big banks in the business will also have to absorb painful markdowns.

Dimon, however, put this into perspective compared with the financial crisis of 2008. Heading into that disaster, banks were sitting on $480 billion of unsold loans collectively, he said, whereas today the total stuck on bank balance sheets is less than $100 billion. The current batch of unloved loans is also a much smaller share of the overall market, so in time it should be easier to shift.

Morgan Stanley also put aside $200 million for an expected penalty related to its staff members’ use of non-company messaging systems like WhatsApp, which is the same amount that JPMorgan paid in fines late last year. There is a grim acceptance across US and European investment banks that everyone is going to get dinged for this — the only question is how much they will have to pay.

The thing is, this bad news isn’t that damaging yet for either bank overall: JPMorgan’s return on equity was 13% and Morgan Stanley’s was 10%, worse than last year but pretty good in the context of what is happening in financial markets. And the underlying story of lending to people and businesses still looks fine. JPMorgan said consumer spending on cards was up 15% year over year, credit card balances grew and corporate lending was strong, too. Financial buffers for lower-income people were thinning, but consumers in general still had good cash balances to support them as the costs of living rise, it said. Meanwhile, Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman told investors that a severe US recession was unlikely.

This is obviously an incredibly uncertain time for interest rates, inflation and the global economy. But bank balance sheets are stronger than going into previous modern crises, and much has to go wrong in terms of unemployment and output before banks will truly start to suffer. It feels as if storm clouds are ahead, but investors in JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley look as if they are already living the worst-case scenario.

