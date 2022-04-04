“We are facing challenges at every turn: a pandemic, unprecedented government actions, a strong recovery after a sharp and deep global recession, a highly polarized U.S. election, mounting inflation, a war in Ukraine and dramatic economic sanctions against Russia,” he wrote.

The letter is a contrast to last year’s version, when vaccines were rolling out nationwide and it appeared like the U.S. economy was accelerating out of the pandemic-caused economic turmoil.

Dimon spent much of the latest letter discussing the issue of inflation, which has accelerated sharply in the past year and is now at four-decade highs. He warned that the war in Ukraine could accelerate inflation due to higher food and energy costs.

He also put some blame on the Federal Reserve, which now faces a need to increase interest rates sharply this year to combat inflation.

“The Federal Reserve and the government did the right thing by taking bold dramatic actions following the misfortune unleashed by the pandemic. In hindsight, it worked. But also in hindsight, the medicine … was probably too much and lasted too long.”

“I do not envy the Fed for what it must do next: The stronger the recovery, the higher the rates that follow,” he added.

Dimon, who has long advocated for the U.S. to rebuild its infrastructure and put money into energy independence by developing oil and gas assets domestically, said the war in Ukraine should be seen as yet another reason why being reliant on foreign sources of oil is not good for the U.S. and its allies.

“Disruptions to the global energy system are again highlighting our urgent global need to provide energy resources securely, reliably and affordably and, at the same time, address long-term clean energy solutions and strategies to reduce our carbon footprint,” he said.