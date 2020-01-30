The California Attorney General’s Office called the decision the first time a court has ruled that the company engaged in false and deceptive business practices.
Johnson & Johnson, the world’s biggest maker of health care products, reported last week a net income of $4.01 billion, or $1.50 per share — an increase from $3.04 billion a year earlier. Higher prescription drug sales and lower legal costs drove J&J’s fourth-quarter profit 32% higher.
