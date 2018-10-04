NEW YORK — A New York judge says a United Nations-linked bribery case against a Hong Kong businessman seems stronger after a prosecutor revealed Chad’s president rejected the man’s $2 million bribe in 2014.

Judge Loretta Preska made the comment Thursday as she rejected a renewed application by Dr. Chi Ping Patrick Ho for bail. Ho was arrested in November.

His lawyers argued unsuccessfully that Ho should be freed because charges were dropped against his co-defendant and the government had revealed that Chad’s president took no bribes.

But a prosecutor said the case was stronger now because Ho’s former co-defendant will testify at Ho’s trial next month that Ho arranged for a $2 million bribe to be delivered to Chad’s president in gift boxes. Ho was once Hong Kong’s home affairs secretary.

