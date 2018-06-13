NEW YORK — A New York federal judge has shown skepticism toward New York City’s attempt to hold five of the world’s biggest oil companies responsible for damage from global warming.

Judge John Keenan questioned a lawsuit’s merits during oral arguments in Manhattan Wednesday.

A lawyer for the oil companies says the January lawsuit is trying to hold the companies responsible for how civilization has developed over the ages. The judge did not immediately rule on whether the lawsuit can proceed to trial.

At one point, Keenan asked a city lawyer if New York had investments in the companies it was suing. At another, he noted that the city uses the products of the same companies. He cited the many cars belonging to the police department and the city’s fire and sanitation trucks.

