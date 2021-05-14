The challenged election involved several leadership posts in the local, as well as three executive board members and three auditing committee members.
After the election, four members of Local 1694 filed protests with the union. They later submitted complaints to the Department of Labor.
Federal officials then filed a court complaint alleging that the union violated the Labor-Management Reporting and Disclosure Act by failing to provide sufficient notice that it would apply a bylaw stating that any person who had worked as a superintendent, foreman, or assistant foreman within the two years preceding the nominations would not be eligible to run for office. Officials said the bylaw, despite being adopted in 2010, had not been enforced in any of several prior elections.
After sending out a notice including the eligibility rule two months before the election, the union disqualified four nominees as candidates based on the two-year rule. It nevertheless qualified three other nominees as candidates who had worked as supervisors during the preceding two years. One of those three was elected but was asked to resign after the union discovered her ineligibility.
“So even though the rule was in the bylaws, for nine years members had no reason to believe the union would follow it,” Judge Stephanos Bibas wrote. “They could not have known that they had to resign from their supervisory positions in 2017 if they wanted to run in 2019. ... Two months’ notice of a rule that would require resignation two years earlier is hardly enough.”
“Unions may establish eligibility requirements for their officers. But they must give sufficient notice of these rules and apply them evenly,” Bibas noted.
The judge also agreed with federal officials that Local 1694 improperly disqualified a nominee because he had been convicted of unlawful sexual contact in 2012. The judge said Benjamin Wing’s conviction was not a bar to holding union office because the offense was not the functional equivalent of the disqualifying crime of rape.