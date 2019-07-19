PHOENIX — A revised settlement for Motel 6 guests who say the national chain invaded their privacy by giving their information to immigration authorities is returning to court for a judge’s review.

A federal judge is to decide Friday on the proposal increasing to $10 million the total amount available for claims. Any remainder will go to non-profit migrant advocacy groups outlined in the settlement.

The settlement also expands the class to include guests at Motel 6 between February 2015 and June 2019.

The Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund sued Motel 6 in January 2018, saying that giving guests’ information to immigration agents without a warrant violated privacy and civil rights laws.

The chain’s owner G6 Hospitality LLC in Carrollton, Texas, said it later issued a directive banning the practice.

