Julia Roberts, left, and Stephan James participate in the “Homecoming” panel during the TCA Summer Press Tour on Saturday, July 28, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) (Associated Press)

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. — Broadcasters, cable channel and streamlining platforms paraded their upcoming shows at the Television Critics Association’s just-ended summer meeting.

About 30 networks, channels and streaming platforms held more than 100 Q&A sessions and countless one-on-one interviews to prove they’ve got what viewers want.

The upshot: Reboots and revivals are still a trend, despite the implosion of “Roseanne,” and streaming platforms and cable have the heft to bring big stars including Julia Roberts and Amy Adams to the small screen.

TV is also becoming more diverse. Jake Choi said he’s celebrating the chance to play a non-stereotypical character in ABC new comedy “Single Parents.”

