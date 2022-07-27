Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Bonuses for junior bankers are a little smaller than they were last year, the mostly anonymous banking discussion board Wall Street Oasis revealed last week, and the junior bankers are not too happy about it. I worked on Wall Street for seven years, and I have observed many cycles in compensation. While the media is usually eager to report with some relish on declining pay — bankers are typically unsympathetic characters for much of America — the complaints from the young men and women who manipulate spreadsheets and do much of the manual labor in investment banking shouldn’t be dismissed out of hand.

Ordinarily a job with high prestige and high pay would result in a comfortable standard of living. And for sure, the pay is high — there are not many jobs out there that pay $200,000 a year for people in their 20s. But average rent has risen to $5,000 a month in Manhattan, and it’s difficult to find an apartment for less than that with anything in the way of amenities. That $60,000 in annual rent eats up about 30% of the typical paycheck, a lot goes to taxes, and there is not much left in the way of savings. I could make the argument that one of these bankers could work in say, South Carolina, make $60,000 a year, and enjoy a higher standard of living, but there would be a loss of prestige.

Young people work at banks and accept being underpaid because there is the promise of becoming an old person at a bank and being overpaid. And even if that doesn’t come to pass, a banking analyst has a few good years of experience that can be a launchpad to something better. In 2001, Lehman Brothers hired 12 associates into equities, including me. Seven years later, I was the only one left. But nearly everyone went on to bigger and better things. An investment bank is an unparalleled finishing school in the business world. You learn skills (and build character) that lasts a lifetime. But the first few years are the toughest. I started out making $135,000 a year, and it was five years before my compensation went above $300,000. I didn’t feel rich, and it was a while before I did.

The reason that banker pay hasn’t risen, and in some cases is even declining, is because of an imbalance of supply and demand for labor. In bear markets, banks can pay less because they know there are fewer other opportunities and people won’t leave. The tech industry is in shambles right now, and private equity is facing a rising interest rate environment that will most likely crimp its business. In bull markets, when the deal calendar is bursting at the seams, banks must compete for a shrinking pool of available labor, and salaries and bonuses rise.

Junior bankers are typically willing to accept less compensation in exchange for prestige, even though the conditions are strenuous. There is social currency in being able to name-drop your firm at cocktail parties. But inflation is eroding the real value of a bonus. With inflation at 9.1% a year, a drop in compensation is acutely painful when rent is rising by 30% or more. This is prompting an existential crisis among some young bankers who ask, “Why am I doing this?”

I know what it is like to be disappointed with compensation. I had some good years and some bad ones. Banking is filled with disappointment. It is demoralizing to work 100-hour weeks and sacrifice physical and mental health only to make no progress at all. In fact, the best reason for banks to maintain at least a somewhat generous level of compensation is for morale. Happy employees are more productive employees. And the amazing thing is that it doesn’t take much — an extra $20,000 goes a long way and provides a lot of breathing room with expenses. There are plenty of ways for a bank to lower expenses, but cutting the bonuses of junior employees is practically the worst place to do it.

