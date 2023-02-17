Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In the US, it’s far too expensive to be poor. Banks, payday lenders and other financial enterprises have devised myriad ways to extract money from people who can least afford it, often at their most vulnerable moments. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight President Joe Biden wants to crack down on such behavior. It’s a great idea, as long as the target is predation, not profit.

The worst kinds of finance have one thing in common: They obscure their true cost to the consumer. Paying $60 for a $400 payday loan might seem OK in a pinch — until one recognizes that the principal can be repaid only in one lump sum, trapping people into recurring finance payments that commonly exceed the amount borrowed. Bank customers typically don’t consider overdraft or late fees when opening accounts, yet such fees can be overwhelming. Seemingly low monthly auto-finance payments often hide inflated prices, or are entirely fake. A tax-preparation fee taken out of one’s earned income tax credit might not look like an overpriced loan, when that’s what it effectively is.

Even if initially well intentioned, some financial products, by their very nature, can make abuse all but inevitable. Consider overdrafts: While a $35 fee might seem reasonable to avoid the embarrassment of a declined transaction, it’s actually so profitable that banks have gone to great lengths to trigger more — such as foisting the service on unsuspecting consumers or resequencing transactions from largest to smallest to reach a negative balance sooner. The typical $30 credit-card late fee creates a similar incentive to maximize lateness — for example, by setting unnecessarily strict deadlines. Both are large sources of revenue: Overdrafts generated about $15 billion in 2019 alone, while late fees added up to $14 billion — disproportionately from low-income and Black and Hispanic customers.

It’s thus good to see regulators pushing back. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has issued guidance that has already led some banks to reduce or drop overdraft fees, and has proposed a rule designed to make credit-card late fees less exploitative. Also, and starting well before the Biden presidency, officials have worked to get more people into quality, low-cost bank accounts, and to encourage small-dollar installment credit as a prudent alternative to payday loans and overdrafts. They should go further — for example, by reinstating a 2017 payday-lending rule aimed at eliminating debt traps, and by doing more to rein in unfair and deceptive practices in auto finance and elsewhere.

Some worry about unintended consequences. In particular, efforts to limit “junk fees” could prompt companies to increase prices elsewhere — for example, by boosting interest rates on credit cards. Experience suggests that might not happen. But even if it did, it would be a feature, not a flaw. The more upfront and transparent prices are, the better consumers will be able to shop around — encouraging companies to compete and fostering a more efficient market. In fact, this is the CFPB’s stated goal.

Unfortunately, policymakers don’t always appreciate the distinction between improving pricing practices and imposing price controls. Democratic legislators, for example, have proposed capping interest rates nationwide at as little as 15% — a move likely to reduce available credit, harming the very people it purports to help. Officials must resist this kind of thinking, and carefully qualify their boasts about how much money they’re saving consumers. There’s nothing wrong with making a profit on a useful service, and lenders should be able to charge higher rates to riskier customers.

By addressing some of the worst abuses in finance, the Biden administration can benefit millions of Americans, particularly those who need it most. But it must be wary of mission creep. Financial services as a whole aren’t the enemy: They need to be better regulated, not beaten into submission.

