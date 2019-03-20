All it took was an additional 13 pence a share. Inmarsat Plc has opened its doors to a group of private equity firms dangling a $3.3 billion bid. That’s just 2 percent more than the price billionaire Charlie Ergen offered last year, and which the British satellite group peremptorily dismissed.

The board’s u-turn is just about defensible. Nine months on from the approach by Ergen’s EchoStar Corp., and the stock market still doesn’t care for Inmarsat. Before takeover speculation lifted the stock this month, the shares were little changed over the past year. The mooted offer from the Apax and Warburg Pincus-led group is in cash, while the billionaire’s was denominated in shares. The case for rejecting an offer pitched at a 34 percent premium to the shares’ average price over the past three months is thus harder to make. The proposal values the whole company at nearly $6 billion, including net debt, roughly nine times this year’s expected Ebitda.

Why do private equity firms yet again see value where ordinary investors fear to tread? Leveraged buyout funds have record amounts of capital to deploy and are returning to companies they once owned, but have withered on the public markets. Apax part-owned the satellite operator before taking it public in 2005. Inmarsat’s chairman, Andrew Sukawaty, used to work for Warburg Pincus.

Clearly, investors are shunning the wider U.K. market because of Brexit. That may have slightly reduced Inmarsat’s shareholder following – but it isn’t greatly exposed to the domestic economy. It is dollar-denominated business, in receipt of an offer in dollars.

The central issue is investor patience. What doesn’t work for the stock market works for private equity. Inmarsat’s heavy capital expenditure is killing free cash flow. Indeed equity free cash flow will be negative in 2019, according to Numis analysts. All that capex won’t pay back for five to seven years – the length of time a private equity firm typically holds an investment. Likewise, the public markets would be unwilling to tolerate the probable five to six times Ebitda leverage that Apax and partners would apply in this case.

Assume this goes through and fast forward to 2025. By then, perhaps, satellite broadband for aviation has taken off.

Partnerships like Inmarsat’s recent deal with Panasonic Corp., the biggest supplier of inflight entertainment systems, should be delivering. Such arrangements can be worth as much as $220,000 per plane annually. Inmarsat expects 30,000 aircraft will be using similar systems in the next decade. Might a deep-pocketed buyer like Alphabet Inc.’s Google then be ready to acquire Inmarsat? It recently sniffed around Nokia Oyj’s admittedly far smaller inflight broadband unit.

By opening up to talks at this level, Sukawaty has given up most of Inmarsat’s negotiating leverage. But there’s no agreement yet, and the directors could still deny the bidders a recommendation. If the board is to be half-way consistent, it will need to get a bump on this offer before giving its formal assent.

To contact the author of this story: Chris Hughes at chughes89@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Edward Evans at eevans3@bloomberg.net

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Chris Hughes is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering deals. He previously worked for Reuters Breakingviews, as well as the Financial Times and the Independent newspaper.

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.