The prospect of persistent inflation is all the more reason to purchase a house now (though, as my Bloomberg Opinion colleague Alexis Leondis wrote this week, there’s no need to panic buy). For one, the evidence of the past 30 years suggests that real estate prices will go up at least in line with other consumer goods and services, boosting the appeal of a house, or even a second or third property, as an inflation hedge. And if the Fed can’t gently guide price growth lower, it will have to consistently raise its short-term benchmark, which could push long-term mortgage rates higher as well, as it did in 2018. In other words, if the one-two punch of elevated prices and higher rates seems painful now for homebuyers, it could still get worse.