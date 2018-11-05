The Juul e-cigarette was created to help adult smokers quit, according to the company that makes it. Its developers wanted to make the experience of getting a stimulating hit of nicotine dramatically better than sucking on a stinky, smoking stick of burning tobacco. Their success made Juul the top-selling e-cigarette in the U.S. in two years, but it achieved that position in part by attracting a huge following among kids younger than 18, who aren’t legally allowed to purchase such products. Concerns about the hazards of vaping for the young have provoked the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to warn that it will tighten regulations on e-cigarettes unless their makers convince the agency they will combat use by minors.

1. What’s a Juul?

It’s a so-called vaping device containing a battery that heats nicotine liquid. The user inhales nicotine, an addictive alkaloid present in tobacco, and exhales aerosol. There’s no burning tobacco and thus no smoke or tar. The Juul has a sleek design. It’s made of brushed aluminum and resembles a USB flash drive. Because it’s small, the underage vaper can palm it, discreetly take a hit when a teacher or parent isn’t looking, and breathe the aerosol into a sleeve or collar. And, like many other vaping devices, its refills come in tasty flavors such as mango and mint.

2. How popular is the Juul?

Sales of the devices in the U.S. rose more than 600 percent in a year to 16.2 million in 2017, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. By the end of 2017, Juul accounted for almost 1 in 3 e-cigarettes sales, CDC found. Juul’s dollar share of such sales soared to 53 percent from 16 percent at the end of 2017, according to data from market researcher IRI. Reynolds American Inc.’s Vuse is next biggest with just 10 percent.

3. How common is teen vaping?

FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb has described it as an epidemic. U.S. officials say vaping among high-schoolers rose 75 percent from 2017 to 2018, according to preliminary data. That meant that about 20 percent of those students were indulging. Among middle-schoolers, the number who reported vaping rose nearly 50 percent.

4. What are the concerns?

Gottlieb put it this way: “The technology that might help adults end one addiction cannot pull a generation of kids into a new one.” While the evidence so far suggests that vaping is a safer choice than lighting up, there isn’t enough long-term data to make a definitive conclusion. It’s plausible, although not proven, that e-cigarette aerosols can damage tissue and cause disease, including cancer. The effects on humans of nicotine are not well-studied, although adolescents appear to be particularly vulnerable to it, with some evidence suggesting it can harm brain development. A report by the U.S. National Academies of Sciences said there was substantial evidence that young vapers are more likely than nonvapers to try regular cigarettes.

5. What has the FDA done?

In what it called the largest coordinated enforcement effort in its history, the agency over the summer issued more than 1,300 warning letters and fines to retailers that illegally sold e-cigarettes to minors. In September, FDA inspectors visited Juul Labs Inc.’s San Francisco headquarters and took away more than 1,000 pages of documents on sales and marketing. It gave e-cig makers until early November to put forward plans to “immediately and substantially reverse” the rise in youth vaping or face tougher rules. This was a change of tone for the FDA, which a year earlier had pushed back by four years until 2022 regulation of vaping devices beyond a current ban on sales to minors and a requirement for nicotine-addiction warnings. Gottlieb said then that he wanted to ensure an industry with the potential to reduce smoking rates wasn’t stymied by regulation.

6. What might the FDA do?

Officials have focused on the possibility of prohibiting or limiting the use in e-cigarettes of flavorings, which, except for menthol, are forbidden in regular cigarettes. Gottlieb has said that banning online sales of e-cigarettes is on the table. He’s said the agency is “strongly considering” forcing the devices off the market until each product is individually reviewed and approved.

7. How have e-cigarette makers responded?

Altria Group Inc., Reynolds and Juul Labs have said they would support legislation to raise the legal age for tobacco buyers to 21. Altria announced that it was temporarily pulling its e-cigarettes MarkTen Elite and Apex by MarkTen from the market until the FDA gives the green light. It said it will also stop selling Nu Mark cigarette alternatives in flavors other than tobacco, menthol and mint until granted the agency’s go-ahead. Juul Labs has pushed back against the possibility of a flavor ban. The company argues that the nice tastes help adults switch from cigarettes and stay switched. In comments to the FDA, it said a ban could create a “gray market” for flavored pods, for example on the internet and Native American reservations. At the same time, Juul has pledged to spend $30 million to prevent underage use. It’s hiring secret shoppers and talking to students and parents about nicotine’s risks.

