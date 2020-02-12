The agreement also includes the extension of the Allianz Stadium’s naming rights for seven seasons — from July 1, 2023 until June 30, 2030 — as well as some sponsorship rights related to the women’s team.

“The total agreement consideration is 103.1 million euros ($112 million) to be added on top of the existing agreements,” Juventus said in a statement.

AD

Juventus signed a six-year agreement with the insurance giant in 2017 for its stadium naming rights.

Juventus is bidding for a record-extending ninth successive Serie A title and is currently top of the table with Inter Milan.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports