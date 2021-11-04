But, as we are finding out, Kaisa may have passed the three red lines because it had shoveled a lot of financing off its books. Kaisa certainly hadn’t been forthcoming, telling investors it had no wealth management business, according to an Oct. 19 report on Debtwire. Nor was there a hint of such products in its annual reports. The admission of missed payments is, thus, the most unpleasant of surprises for investors.