Kaleyra: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

NEW YORK — NEW YORK — Kaleyra, Inc. (KLR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $57.8 million in its fourth quarter. On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of $1.28. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 10 cents per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The company posted revenue of $93.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $98.5 million, or $2.25 per share. Revenue was reported as $339.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Kaleyra said it expects revenue in the range of $77 million to $81 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KLR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KLR

GiftOutline Gift Article