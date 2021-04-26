On Saturday, Kansas City Southern said it would negotiate with CN about its unsolicited offer because it “could reasonably be expected” to be considered a superior proposal although KCS’ board hasn’t yet determined that it is. Both proposed deals are designed to capitalize on expanding trade between the United States, Canada and Mexico under the new trade pact signed last year

“Together, CN and KCS will connect North America in a safer, faster, cleaner and stronger way for the benefit of both companies’ stakeholders,” Canadian National’s CEO JJ Ruest said.

Canadian Pacific, which has said it believes competitive concerns would doom Canadian National’s offer with regulators, said it believes the deal talks between CN and Kansas City Southern are just a formality at this stage. Kansas City Southern said it is still bound by its merger agreement with Canadian Pacific at this stage.

“We fully support the board of KCS in reviewing CN’s offer,” Canadian Pacific CEO Keith Creel said. “We are confident through this process that they will recognize this unsolicited bid is fraught with challenges, uncertainties and regulatory risks that are not present in the seamless, pro-competitive and pro-service CP-KCS combination.”

Canadian Pacific has said combining Kansas City Southern and Canadian National would hurt competition because both those companies have rail lines that compete for business between the Midwest and the Gulf Coast. Canadian Pacific’s network connects to Kansas City Southern near its headquarters in Kansas City, Missouri, but those two railroads don’t overlap elsewhere.

Canadian National maintains that it should be able to address any competitive concerns related to its offer during the Surface Transportation Board’s review of the deal.