Farfetch Ltd., up $5.91 to $20.92.
The online luxury fashion retailer beat analysts’ fourth-quarter earnings forecasts.
Block Inc., up $24.83 to $119.82.
The financial services and digital payments company reported strong fourth-quarter financial results.
Etsy Inc., up $20.78 to $148.94.
The online crafts marketplace handily beat Wall Street’s fourth-quarter profit forecasts.
Foot Locker Inc., down $12.34 to $29.07.
The shoe store gave investors a discouraging profit forecast.
Green Dot Corp., down $2.96 to $26.79.
The bank holding company gave investors a weak earnings forecast for the year.
Monster Beverage Corp., up $4.22 to $84.57.
The energy drink maker reported strong fourth-quarter revenue.