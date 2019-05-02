General manager Devan Watanabe throws an axe at Social Axe Throwing Wednesday, May 1, 2019, in Salt Lake City. The Utah Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control announced Tuesday, April 30, 2019, that beer will not be allowed at a Salt Lake City karaoke business or an Ogden ax-throwing venue because neither fits the 14 definitions of a “recreational amenity,”under a new law passed by Utah’s Republican-controlled legislature during the yearly session that ended in March. (Rick Bowmer/Associated Press)

SALT LAKE CITY — Two lawmakers are proposing changes to a new liquor law in Utah after beer licenses were denied to a karaoke lounge and an axe-throwing venue.

Democratic Rep. Angela Romero said Wednesday she plans to introduce an amendment to include karaoke venues among the new sites approved for beer sales.

The law represents a tightening of already strict liquor laws in Utah, where The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints instructs members to avoid drinking alcohol.

Yet, liquor sales have been increasing steadily at state-controlled liquor stores, driven by new, out-of-state residents and thriving tourism.

State liquor bosses have said Social Axe Throwing in Ogden and Heart and Seoul Karaoke in Salt Lake City don’t fit the definitions of a “recreational amenity” contained in the law set to take effect May 14.

The definitions include theaters, pool parlors and concert venues.

The sponsor of the law has said he would be open to tweaking it.

