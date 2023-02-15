Karyopharm Therapeutics: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEWTON, Mass. — NEWTON, Mass. — Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI) on Wednesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $38.5 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.
The pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $33.6 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $33.9 million.
For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $165.3 million, or $2.02 per share. Revenue was reported as $157.1 million.
Karyopharm Therapeutics expects full-year revenue in the range of $160 million to $175 million.
