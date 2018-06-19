TOKYO — Kazuo Kashio, one of four brothers who founded Casio Computer Co., the Japanese company behind G-Shock watches, has died, the company said Tuesday. He was 89.

Kashio, who was chairman and served previously as president, died Monday of aspiration pneumonia, which is set off by breathing in food or liquids.

Kashio is credited with making the calculator an everyday product through Casio Mini. He also helped popularize G-Shock, which has grown into an internationally recognized brand since its 1983 debut.

Kashio’s older brother Tadao served as Casio’s second president. The first president was the brothers’ father.

Kazuo Kashio is survived by his wife Soko and two daughters and a son, Casio President Kazuhiro Kashio.

The Tokyo-based company said it’s still planning funeral arrangements.

