Kazuo Ueda, professor of Graduate School of Economics at The University of Tokyo, speaks during the Institute of International Finance (IIF) Spring Membership Meeting in Tokyo, Japan, on Tuesday, May 9, 2017. Over 500 participants from around the globe gather for the 2-day meeting to discuss the critical issues in the financial industry. (Bloomberg)

Monetary policy isn’t meant to be this exciting. The good news is that Kazuo Ueda, the surprise pick to run the Bank of Japan, was on the right side of history at one critical juncture in the country’s economic policymaking — two decades ago when a majority of officials cast an ill-fated vote to lift interest rates. His opposition to that move proved correct and bodes well for an extended spell of ultra-easy cash. Those betting on a dismantling of uber-loose policy in coming months would do well to consider that experience at the turn of the century.

As the time to pick a successor to Haruhiko Kuroda as the central bank chief approached this week, most economists had narrowed down the potential candidates to Deputy Governor Masayoshi Amamiya, former Kuroda lieutenant Hiroshi Nakaso or a handful of others considered outside shots. Ueda, reported by local media Friday as the government’s pick, didn’t appear on most people’s lists, even in the surprise column.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has shown little interest in monetary affairs, but he seemed to recognize the need to play this nomination carefully. “I’m considering the selection by paying close attention to the potential impact on financial markets,” he said on Wednesday in remarks that were generally interpreted as meaning he wanted to avoid a surprise, not cause one.

Instead, markets were rushing to find anything on Ueda’s position on monetary policy late on a dreary Friday afternoon in Tokyo when trading desks typically hand off to London. The prospective nominee didn’t offer them much: Broadcaster NHK cited him as saying it’s important to keep Kuroda’s stance for now. (He’s likely to be at least a bit vague until confirmed by parliament.)

It’s not hard to see why everyone was taken aback. Ueda left the BOJ policy board in 2005, a lifetime ago in central banking terms. Educated at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, he has most recently been teaching at Kyoritsu Women’s University in Tokyo. His appearances and publications in English of late have been limited.

Like the previous two Federal Reserve chairs, Ben Bernanke and Janet Yellen, he brings a predominantly academic background to the job. The comparisons do have a shelf life, however: Bernanke served as a member of the board of governors before being elevated to a prominent White House job as head of the Council of Economic Advisers, when he was nominated by George W. Bush to the central bank’s helm. Yellen had also been CEA chief, under Bill Clinton. She subsequently became president of the San Francisco branch and then vice chair of the Fed.

The first impression by the market has been that a surprise choice indicates a hawkish turn by Kishida. By choosing someone who clearly represents a discontinuation with Kurodanomics, Kishida, who comes from a very different branch of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party than the late Shinzo Abe did, may be distancing himself from the past decade of massive easing — or so the logic goes.

That may yet prove wide of the mark. Reports said that Amamiya, clearly the continuity choice, was indeed Kishida’s first pick, but rebuffed repeated efforts to take the job. And in one of Ueda’s most recent writings, a piece in the Nikkei in July last year, he warned against prematurely tightening, saying that the chances were “not very high” that the BOJ would be able to raise rates in the current global inflationary environment.

In the same 2022 Nikkei piece, however, Ueda does note the need for the BOJ to have an exit plan in place. “At some point, we must seriously consider the future of the unprecedented monetary easing framework, which has continued longer than most would expect,” he wrote.

Ueda has previous experience here, and for the good. As a BOJ board member, he dissented from that controversial decision in 2000 to raise the benchmark rate. That step by the bank was opposed by the government, and quickly turned into a fiasco. The global economy was already slowing down and the BOJ was forced to reverse course the following year. The incident deeply scarred the bank, and made policymakers in Japan extremely wary of backing away from easy money. It subsequently tried again in the lead-up to the global financial crisis, only to cut when the world economy tanked.

The selection of Shinichi Uchida as one of the deputy governors also points to some desire for continuity. Uchida, known as one of the key architects of many of Kuroda’s greatest policy hits, was unusually reappointed for a second term as executive director in charge of monetary policy last year. Uchida is reported to favor loose monetary conditions to create growth. Another surprise is the absence of a woman from the most senior posts, with many expecting a female appointment to one of the deputy governor positions.

Kishida will go under general anesthetic this weekend to treat sinusitis, an unusual case of the country’s leader being temporarily incapacitated. It might a good opportunity to avoid the backlash. After December’s yield curve shock and Friday’s surprise, Japan’s central banking world could use a break too.

More from Bloomberg Opinion:

• That Bird Won’t Fly: There’s No Hawk Coming to BOJ: Reidy & Moss

• Like the BOJ, Central Banks Will Pivot in 2023: Marcus Ashworth

• Kuroda Showed the Courage to Be Disliked in 2022: Reidy & Moss

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Gearoid Reidy is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering Japan and the Koreas. He previously led the breaking news team in North Asia, and was the Tokyo deputy bureau chief.

Daniel Moss is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering Asian economies. Previously, he was executive editor of Bloomberg News for economics.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.