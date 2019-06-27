NEW YORK — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Thursday:

Pier 1 Imports Inc., down 85 cents to $7.93

The home decor company reported a steeper-than-expected decline in sales at established stores.

Boeing Co., down $10.92 to $364.02

A new software problem has been found in the airplane maker’s troubled 737 Max.

KB Home, up $1.86 to $25.93

The homebuilder blew past Wall Street’s fiscal second quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

Herman Miller Inc., up $6.26 to $44.09

The furniture company beat analysts’ first quarter profit forecasts and gave investors a solid revenue forecast for the current quarter.

HealthEquity Inc., up $3.09 to $65.27

The health savings account company is buying employee benefits company WageWorks for about $2 billion.

OFG Bancorp., up $3.03 to $23.66

The bank is buying Scotiabanks’ Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Island operations for a combined $560 million.

Apogee Enterprises Inc., up $4.34 to $43.74

The glass products company beat Wall Street’s first quarter financial forecasts.

Conagra Brands Inc., down $3.50 to $25.43

The food maker’s fiscal fourth quarter profit and revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

