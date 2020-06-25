The maker of French’s mustard reported a surge in demand during the second quarter and its profit handily beat forecasts.
Worthington Industries Inc., up $1.96 to $36.93.
The metal manufacturer’s fourth-quarter earnings beat Wall Street forecasts.
Walt Disney Co., down 71 cents to $111.36.
The owner of Disneyland and ABC cancelled the planned mid-July reopening of its Southern California theme parks.
Ally Financial Inc., up $2.19 to $20.50.
The auto finance company abandoned an offer to buy Cardworks because of the economic impact from COVID-19.
KB Home, down $3.95 to $29.38.
The homebuilder said orders plunged in the second quarter as the virus pandemic sapped the industry.
H.B. Fuller Co., up $1.80 to $42.85.
The adhesives company reported surprisingly good second-quarter financial results.
