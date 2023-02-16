KBR: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON — HOUSTON — KBR Inc. (KBR) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $93 million.
The the engineering, construction company posted revenue of $1.61 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.65 billion.
For the year, the company reported profit of $190 million, or $1.26 per share. Revenue was reported as $6.56 billion.
KBR expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.76 to $2.96 per share.
