While Starmer’s speech didn’t strike me as a pivotal comeback moment, neither was it insignificant. Democracies become sclerotic if there are no competing ideas and no viable alternatives to the government of the day. Starmer has at least begun to position his party so it can go on offense occasionally. He’s done this not through great flights of rhetoric or a single captivating slogan, but by removing the players, and the plays, that weren’t working. Picking up a few tactics from the Blair era isn’t just smart, it’s essential.