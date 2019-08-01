NEW YORK — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Thursday:

Qualcomm Inc., down $1.96 to $71.20.

The chipmaker gave investors a disappointing profit forecast as it faces the fallout from the U.S.-China trade war and weak demand.

Prudential Financial Inc., down $10.22 to $91.09.

The financial services company reported weak second quarter profit and its individual life insurance unit swung to a loss.

Yum Brands Inc., up $4.42 to $116.94.

The Taco Bell and Pizza Hut owner beat Wall Street’s second quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

General Motors Co., down 19 cents to $40.15.

The auto maker blew past Wall Street’s second quarter profit forecasts on strong sales of pickups and SUVs.

Abiomed Inc., down $73.69 to $204.87.

The maker of heart devices slashed its revenue forecast for the year as it expects a slow second quarter.

Kellogg Co., up $5.41 to $63.63.

The maker of Frosted Flakes and Pop Tarts beat Wall Street’s second quarter profit forecasts.

Fitbit Inc., down 89 cents to $3.31.

The wearable device maker cut its revenue outlook for the year as it faces weaker sales for some of its smartwatches.

Western Digital Corp., up $1.62 to $55.51.

The maker of hard drives reported solid fiscal fourth quarter profit and said it expects the market for flash drives to improve.

