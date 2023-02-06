Kennametal: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PITTSBURGH — PITTSBURGH — Kennametal Inc. (KMT) on Monday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $21.9 million.
The engineered products maker posted revenue of $497.1 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $492.8 million.
For the current quarter ending in March, Kennametal said it expects revenue in the range of $520 million to $540 million.
The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.30 to $1.70 per share.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KMT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KMT