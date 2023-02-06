Kennametal: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

PITTSBURGH — PITTSBURGH — Kennametal Inc. (KMT) on Monday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $21.9 million. On a per-share basis, the Pittsburgh-based company said it had profit of 27 cents. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 22 cents per share.

The engineered products maker posted revenue of $497.1 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $492.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Kennametal said it expects revenue in the range of $520 million to $540 million.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.30 to $1.70 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KMT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KMT

