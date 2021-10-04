The industry appears to be counting heavily on a carbon-offset plan laid out by a U.N. organization on civil aviation, but suggests governments have a role to play, too.
“With collective efforts of the entire value chain and supportive government policies, aviation will achieve net zero emissions by 2050,” IATA Director-General Willie Walsh said in a statement.
IATA said industry can take steps through use of sustainable fuels, new plane technologies, improved efficiencies and new power sources like electric or hydrogen power — but carbon capture and carbon-offset programs will also have a role.
Walsh said one scenario foresees sustainable fuels accounting for nearly two-thirds of the roughly 1.8 gigatons of carbon that would need to be mitigated in order for airlines to reach net-zero emissions.