1979 — Starts working at Kobe Steel.
1993 — First elected as legislator from the southwestern prefecture of Yamaguchi.
2005 — Appointed chief Cabinet secretary under Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi.
2006 — Is elected leader of the governing Liberal Democratic party, making him prime minister.
2007 — Resigns as prime minister, citing health reasons.
2012 — Starts his second stint as prime minister.
2013 — Embarks on his “Abenomics” policies to encourage growth through easy lending and structural reforms.
2017 and 2019 — Holds meetings with U.S. President Donald Trump, including golfing.
Aug. 24, 2020 — Becomes Japan’s longest-serving prime minister by consecutive days in office, surpassing his great uncle.
Aug. 28, 2020 — Abe announces he will step down, citing health reasons.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.