The company says the spill has been contained and its cause is unknown.

North Dakota regulators were notified late Tuesday night of the leak. They say some wetlands were affected, but not any sources of drinking water.

Water Quality Division Director Karl Rockeman says the pipeline has been shut down since the leak.

The Keystone pipeline is part of a 2,687-mile (4,324 kilometer) system that also is to include the proposed Keystone XL pipeline.

