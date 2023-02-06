Kforce: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

TAMPA, Fla. — TAMPA, Fla. — Kforce Inc. (KFRC) on Monday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $7.1 million. On a per-share basis, the Tampa, Florida-based company said it had net income of 35 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 93 cents per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The staffing company posted revenue of $419.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $75.4 million, or $3.68 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.71 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Kforce said it expects revenue in the range of $406 million to $414 million.

