Perhaps a more urgent challenge is needed for the emergence of a truly disruptive alternative to Swift. If Russia is actually excluded from Swift and forced to come up with a workable solution quickly, it may even get help from some Western nations, not just from China. With goods exports of $341 billion last year (some 55% denominated in U.S. dollars and 29% in euros, based on three quarters of last year), and imports of $219 billion, Russia’s expulsion would represent a huge loss to too many trading partners. That may help explain recent reports that Russia’s expulsion from SWIFT is not seriously on the table. While kicking it off would indeed cause severe pain to Russians and the Russian economy in the short term, it also could be too much of a shock to a Western-led payment system that, for all of Swift’s innovative drive, is no longer best suited to the modern world’s technological capabilities and needs.