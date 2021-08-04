“The only things that I occasionally look into are the advances in the electronics, the really new stuff,” said Robinson, the Boston high school student. “A lot of the brands are pretty standardized anymore in terms of safety, so I’m not really concerned about ‘Oh, will my car break down?’ For me, it is ultimately going to be about ‘Do I think this car is pretty? Is it in my price range?’ and for someone like me, ‘Is it electric? Is it hybrid? Will it affect the universe?’”