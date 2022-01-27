The French designer, who catapulted to fame after launching his couture collection in April 2020 and being quickly named Rochas creative director, was inspired this season by the Death Waltz — a legend from the Middle Ages that suggests you can never escape the grim reaper. Appropriately, “Beetlejuice” director Tim Burton was conscripted to collaborate with the designer this season for a couture display that used de Vilmorin’s signature puffy silhouettes and hand-painted artwork to deathly effect.