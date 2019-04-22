NEW YORK — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Monday:

Kimberly-Clark Corp., up $6.70 to $130.25

The maker of Kleenex tissues and other consumer products reported a surge in profit that beat forecasts.

Marathon Oil Corp., up $1.16 to $18.78

The oil company and its peers are benefiting from a boost in crude prices driven by U.S. threats to block more Iranian oil exports.

Rent-A-Center Inc., up $1.53 to $22.90

The rental services company will receive $92.5 million as part of a settlement from its terminated merger deal with Vintage Capital Management.

Tesla Inc., down $10.51 to $262.75

The electric car maker is cutting its board of directors from 11 to seven members as CEO Elon Musk’s tweeting habits face scrutiny.

Medidata Solutions Inc., up $11.15 to $90.02

Dassault Systemes SE considers the software firm a potential buyout target, according to media reports.

KeyW Holding Corp., up $3.31 to $11.17

Jacobs Engineering Group is buying the cybersecurity company for about $563 million.

Intuitive Surgical Inc., down $37 to $491.06

The surgical robot maker’s first-quarter profit and revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

W.W. Grainger Inc., down $16.97 to $291.21

The maintenance supplies company reported weak first quarter revenue that fell short of analysts’ forecasts.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.