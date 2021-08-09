Ira Rheingold, executive director of the National Association of Consumer Advocates, says that as companies become more sophisticated in their marketing around subscriptions, many are using what’s called a “negative option,” where the consumer will be charged a recurring fee unless they specifically opt out. As a result, many consumers might not realize they are signing up for a subscription at all. If you use a credit card, he says, you can also enlist the support of your card issuer by disputing a charge if you didn’t agree to it.