Given that so many students have been in virtual or hybrid school during the pandemic, Nedra McDaniel , mom of two and founder of the blog Adventure Mom, suggests combing through what you currently have, both for school supplies and clothing. Kids might have outgrown some school clothes but not others, and you want those details before hitting the stores. “Or else you end up buying things you really don’t need,” McDaniel says. “I’ve come back and seen we have brand new scissors from last year.”