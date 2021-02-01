Coogler “brought a groundbreaking story and iconic characters to life in a real, meaningful and memorable way, creating a watershed cultural moment,” Disney Executive Chairman Bob Iger said in a statement. The company looks forward “to telling more great stories with Ryan and his team.”
A time frame for the series wasn’t immediately announced.
The Black Panther character was created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby for Marvel Comics, which became part of Disney in 2009 when the media giant acquired Marvel Entertainment.
