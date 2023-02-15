Kinross Gold: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

TORONTO — TORONTO — Kinross Gold Corp. (KGC) on Wednesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $106 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. The Toronto-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 9 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 7 cents per share.

The gold mining company posted revenue of $1.08 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $605.2 million, or 47 cents per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $3.46 billion.

