Modern trading desks at banks are steel traps for capturing every single action that happens in their purview, but even such pervasive monitoring doesn’t always prevent bad things happening, as Credit Suisse Group AG found in its dealings with Archegos Capital Management. But take away the cameras, recorded phone lines, MiFID II justification for every step on a transaction and the in-house compliance team’s presence, and life is bound to have become a bit more relaxed. It is not just your boss breathing down your neck but also your colleagues’ presence overhearing your conversations that helps keep most people on the straight and narrow. The restraints are off when you’re in your kitchen all day every day for hours on a mobile phone.