Kite Realty Group: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

INDIANAPOLIS — INDIANAPOLIS — Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) on Monday reported a key measure of profitability in its fourth quarter. The results beat Wall Street expectations.
Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.
The company said it had a loss of $1.1 million, or 1 cent per share.
The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $204.7 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported funds from operations of $429.6 million, or $1.93 per share. Revenue was reported as $802 million.
Kite Realty Group expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $1.89 to $1.95 per share.
