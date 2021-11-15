The Dallas REIT will be taken private when the deal closes in the second quarter of next year if approved by the company’s shareholders.
Shares jumped almost 5% before the opening bell Monday, to $89.33
“CyrusOne has built one of the strongest data center companies in the world and has a strong track record of development and operational expertise in addition to delivering best-in-class service to its customers,” said Waldemar Szlezak, managing director at KKR, and Will Brilliant, partner at Global Infrastructure, in a prepared statement.