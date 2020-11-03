On Saturday, Dutch Finance Minister Wopke Hoekstra said he was halting the state aid because not all of KLM’s 30,000 staff had committed to accept pay cuts for the duration of the aid package, expected to be five years.
KLM said in a statement Tuesday that the pilot’s labor union had joined seven other unions in signing a so-called “commitment clause” on pay cuts.
The airline said it is now up to the minister to assess whether KLM has met all the conditions for the bailout package.
Hoekstra was expected to comment later Tuesday.
