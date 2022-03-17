Robertson said Koch doesn’t want to turn the plants over to the Russian government “so it can operate and benefit from them.” He cited a Wall Street Journal article, saying that is what the report said would happen.

While Koch is currently planning to continue having its glass facilities operate in Russia, several U.S. brands have paused operations in the country amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Among them are McDonald's and Starbucks.

Robertson said if the Russian government had control of the facilities it could put their employees at greater risk. He noted that Koch is in compliance with all applicable sanctions, laws and regulations governing its relationships and transactions in the countries where it has operations.