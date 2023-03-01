Kohl's: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. — MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. — Kohl’s Corp. (KSS) on Wednesday reported a fiscal fourth-quarter loss of $273 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin-based company said it had a loss of $2.49. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.03 per share.

The department store operator posted revenue of $6.02 billion in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.23 billion.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $19 million, or 15 cents per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $18.1 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KSS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KSS

GiftOutline Gift Article